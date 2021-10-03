Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 25.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,455.87 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,268.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,291.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

