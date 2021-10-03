Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,484. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

