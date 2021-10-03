Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $265,370.11 and approximately $112,387.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,807.65 or 0.45416387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00227267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

