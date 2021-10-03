Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.