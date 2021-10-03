BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

NYSE BPMP opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

