Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 950.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

