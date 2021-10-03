Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Up 14.3%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 129,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 30,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

