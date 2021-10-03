BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 448,694 shares.The stock last traded at $26.38 and had previously closed at $26.13.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.