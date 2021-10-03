Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.