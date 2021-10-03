Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

