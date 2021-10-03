Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Post $1.37 EPS

Brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.40. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $673,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

