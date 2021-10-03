Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $282.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.04 million and the highest is $292.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $204.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Enova International stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. 215,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,780. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enova International has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,058 shares of company stock worth $600,153. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

