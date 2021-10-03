Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.