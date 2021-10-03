Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 965,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,468. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

