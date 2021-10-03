Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,450 shares of company stock worth $23,669,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 809,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,992. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

