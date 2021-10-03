Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $15.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.45. 41,491,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,149,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

