Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $11.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $121.72. 3,609,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.