Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

