Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.30 Billion

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $21.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.22 billion and the highest is $22.53 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $22.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $93.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 billion to $95.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $96.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $203.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

