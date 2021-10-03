Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.49 Million

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post $243.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.40 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $180.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 174,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

