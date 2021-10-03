Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

