Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post $141.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.40 million and the highest is $142.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $543.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $544.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $605.25 million, with estimates ranging from $601.41 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of PWSC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 980,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,365. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

