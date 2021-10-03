Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

ServiceNow stock traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $632.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $621.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.21. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 753.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

