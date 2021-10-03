Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $23.50

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after buying an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,795,000 after buying an additional 155,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

