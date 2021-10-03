Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $67.83

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.