Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $67.83

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.
A number of research firms have commented on NWE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NWE stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
