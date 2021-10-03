Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Target Price at $49.75

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 967.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 19,928.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $24.85 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.