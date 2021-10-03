Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $46.40

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 505,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,662. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.