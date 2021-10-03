Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) PT at $25.38

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $391,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 262.3% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.