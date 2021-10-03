Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) PT at $25.38

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
WOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.
In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $391,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 262.3% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.