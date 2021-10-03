Brokers Offer Predictions for Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Shares of THO opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

