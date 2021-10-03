Brokers Offer Predictions for Victrex plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Victrex in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victrex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Victrex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VTXPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price target on shares of Victrex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.66.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Victrex has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.