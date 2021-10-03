Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.0 days.

Bunzl stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

