Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.22 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

