Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

