Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.26.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.