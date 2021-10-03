Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,490,000 shares, an increase of 298.9% from the August 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $3.25 on Friday. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 128,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 81.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 196,309 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.