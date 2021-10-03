Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,341 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

EXPD opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

