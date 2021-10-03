Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.79 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

