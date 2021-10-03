Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,953 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 167.0% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VFQY opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69.

