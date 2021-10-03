Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

KNG opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63.

