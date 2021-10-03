Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $657,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $263.09 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

