Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $756,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,344 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

