Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

