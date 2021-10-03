Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.00 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $289.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.40 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.54. 327,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,445. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.