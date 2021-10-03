Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $289.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.40 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.54. 327,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,445. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

