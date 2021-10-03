Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $143.60 Average PT from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

CPT stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.54. The company had a trading volume of 327,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

