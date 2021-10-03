Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Upgraded to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAR.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.44.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$58.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

