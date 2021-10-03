Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 11,995 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at $37,383,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 11.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after buying an additional 120,357 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 894,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at $10,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

STAR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.