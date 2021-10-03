Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $450,000 Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

