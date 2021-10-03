Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $217,000 Investment in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 151,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,413,000. 11.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 1.37. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CPS Technologies Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH).

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.