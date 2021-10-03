Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 3,179 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 1,604,588 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

