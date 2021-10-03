Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Rambus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 125,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

