Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $290,000 Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $4,451,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,788,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in HEXO by 734.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

